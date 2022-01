A fight at a Huntsville gas station resulted in one person being shot early Sunday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fight early Sunday morning led to somebody being shot.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to the Circle K gas station at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Jordan Lane.

Officers on scene told News 19 a fight broke out in the store between two men and one shot the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

As of 6:15 a.m, nobody had been arrested.