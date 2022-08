One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a residence in the area and treated one man who had been stabbed.

According to MCSO’s Brent Patterson, that man was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries at this time.

Patterson says investigators are looking into the incident and criminal charges are expected.