One person was hit and killed by a vehicle, now police are searching for a semi-truck that was involved.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was hit and killed on Memorial Parkway on foot early Wednesday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Lieutenant Patterson with HPD told News 19 that a white man, possibly in his 40s, was walking down the parkway when he was hit by a woman driving a white SUV. Patterson says there were no injuries to the driver.

After the man was hit, Patterson says he stumbled into the line of a semi-truck and was hit. The Lieutenant confirmed that the man died at the scene.

Authorities believe that the driver of the semi-truck is unaware that they hit someone. HPD has issued a “Be On the Look Out” for authorities in Morgan County for the 18-wheeler.

Just after 4:30 a.m., HPD responded to the area of Memorial Parkway and Drake Avenue in response to a pedestrian being hit.

Memorial Parkway was shut down from Drake Avenue to Bob Wallace Avenue while emergency crews were on the scene. Traffic was diverted until the area was clear.

This is a developing story.