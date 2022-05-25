HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured in a shooting during a drug investigation in Huntsville Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a search warrant was being served at a home in the 3800-block of 10th Avenue on May 24.

HPD says as officers were attempting to serve that warrant, one person that was the subject of the investigation was shot.

HEMSI treated the person on scene before taking him to Huntsville Hospital. HPD says the victim is expected to survive.

No officers were injured during the incident.

As is protocol, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation has been asked by HPD to lead the investigation following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.