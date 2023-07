HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is in critical condition following an accident on Monte Sano Monday morning.

According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, the call came in around 7:40 a.m. about a wreck at the intersection of Monte Sano Boulevard and Governors Drive.

One person is in critical condition, and one person is being assessed. Both people will be taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

As of 11:15 p.m., the Huntsville Police Department has reopened Governors Drive.