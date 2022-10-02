Huntsville Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday evening. That person was transported to the hospital.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was critically injured after a shooting Sunday night in Huntsville.

A spokesperson with Huntsville Police Department told News 19 officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 2600 block of Hester Lane just before 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim with critical injuries. The spokesperson did not mention if a suspect was in custody or if they were looking for anyone.

No further information was available as of 10 p.m. News 19 will update this story when we learn more.