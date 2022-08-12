HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in a crash near Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, the fatal crash happened near the Cracker Barrel at the intersection of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway on Friday, August 12.

Huntsville Police says the crash involved three vehicles and happened around 2:30 p.m. They confirmed the one fatality and reported no other injuries.

An alert from the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says the crash shut down traffic in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway. The ALGO traffic system said the crash blocked both southbound access lanes onto the parkway.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.