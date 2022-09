HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), crews were called to the intersection of Willowbrook Drive and Bailey Cove Road at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday.

Webster said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) for more information.