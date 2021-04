HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was killed early Monday morning in a Huntsville wreck.

Huntsville Police said a vehicle crashed through a fence at the Huntsville Country Club around 2:15 a.m.

Police cleared the scene, which was along Pulaski Pike south of Oakwood Avenue, just after 5 a.m.

Police said the cause of the wreck was under investigation as of 6 a.m.