HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was killed in a wreck Saturday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster told News 19 crews were called to Governors Drive and Monte Sano Blvd. just before 8:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer flipping over. Huntsville Police said the tractor-trailer may have veered off the should and jackknifed.

Webster confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Police have closed the westbound lanes of Governors Drive at Monte Sano Blvd. while crews work to clear the wreck. The road could be closed for up to eight hours; HPD said they were waiting for a large haul truck to clear the tractor-trailer.

As of 10:25 a.m., ALDOT crews were on the way to convert one EB lane of Governors Drive into a temporary WB lane to help with traffic flow.

A News 19 reporter on scene said Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded as well.