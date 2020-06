HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said a Good Samaritan was shot during a fight Sunday morning.

Around 12:10 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Clayton Drive, off Pulaski Pike.

Police said the man was attempting to break up a fight between two other men when he was shot.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are searching for the other two men involved and believe everyone involved knows each other.

Huntsville Police say one person was shot in the leg and taken to the hosptial with non-life threatening injuries. @whnt this is the scene right now at Pulaski and Clayton Dr. pic.twitter.com/Uk3RcQJiuA — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) June 21, 2020