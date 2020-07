HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirm one person is being treated for what they describe as a gunshot-like wound to the face.

Officers responded to a residence off of Westdale Court in a neighborhood off of Drake Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday

Officers say they found an 18-year-old injured, and the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Authorities on the scene said they’re still working to learn if this was a home invasion or domestic situation.