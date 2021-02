MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a Saturday shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 1:45 p.m. confirming the shooting happened in the 1800-block of Winchester Road.

MCSO said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the identity of the shooter is known.

Deputies are working to locate the shooter.

Investigators and CSI were on scene as well.

More information will be provided at a later. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 13, 2021