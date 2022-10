HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntsville Friday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Huntsville Emergency Management Services, Inc. (HEMSI).

This is a developing story.