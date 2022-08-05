HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say one person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the call for the crash came in around 1 p.m. on Friday, August 5. The vehicle vs. motorcycle wreck happened on Memorial Parkway just south of Bob Wallace Avenue, according to police.

Police told News 19 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It is not clear if that person was on the motorcycle or inside the other vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Huntsville Police Department.

This is a developing story.