HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was injured in an accident on westbound I-565 when they were struck by a car.

Don Webster with HEMSI said the accident involved a pedestrian and a car, the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

The accident happened between the County Line Road and Greenbrier Road exits around 9:23 p.m. Two lanes of I-565 were closed for a time Monday night.

This is the second pedestrian-involved accident on I-565 near the Greenbrier Road exit in a week.