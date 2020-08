HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police were called to a domestic situation early Tuesday.

Around 12:45 a.m., Huntsville Police tweeted officers were at a scene in the 1500-block of Stevens Avenue.

Police said they originally responded to the 1400-block of Highland Avenue, but a person with a gun ran from officers.

They were later taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The subject is being transported to the hospital at this time due to a self-inflicted gun shot wound. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) August 25, 2020