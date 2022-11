HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One man was injured after an accident involving a dump truck on Thursday.

According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, a dump truck crashed at a quarry at 26020 Newby Road. The time of call was 3:20 p.m.

The man driving the dump truck was taken to Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition. It was said that the driver may have been experiencing a medical emergency.

