HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A concrete truck driver was injured after the truck left the roadway Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) told News 19 that officers were called to a single-vehicle wreck at Green Mountain Road and Joel Drive to the wreck around 9:30 a.m.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to HPD.

As of 12 p.m., crews were working to clear the wreck.