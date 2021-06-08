1 injured after car crashes into north Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Tuesday morning crash sent one person to the hospital.

A vehicle crashed into a house in the 4100-block of Blue Spring Road, causing damage to the home.

Huntsville Police Lt. Jackson told News 19 nobody was home at the time of the crash and HPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

News 19 crews on scene saw Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Madison County Rescue Squad crews cutting wood columns to temporarily support the home.

Deputy Fire Chief said the temporary stabilization will remain in place until the homeowner’s insurance company and the city building inspector determine if the home is a total loss.

HEMSI took one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Huntsville Utilities was also called to shut off power to the home.