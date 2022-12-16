HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police are investigating after an early morning shooting happened in north Huntsville on Friday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the incident happened around 9:11 a.m. on Countess Street just off Meridian Street near Hwy. 72.

Sgt. Rosalind White tells News 19 that the victim is being “uncooperative” at this time, adding that police are unaware of where the actual shooting took place.

White says they believe the victim was shot with a BB gun. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.