HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is in custody after a shooting injured someone in Huntsville on Wednesday.

Huntsville Police (HPD) officers were called to the area of Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

Authorities say one victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers took one person into custody but did not announce any charges at this time.

HPD says a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in the area and heard the shooting happen, before calling the police.