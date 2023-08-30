HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has died after a crash in Huntsville on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Governors Drive around 12 p.m., according to an alert from the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster initially told News 19 that two people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One person was in critical condition after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ and another person had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Webster.

Around 2 p.m., a spokesperson with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the person in critical condition died at the hospital. Their identification was not released at this time.

The crash temporarily closed lanes and caused some traffic delays. Roads were re-opened just before 2:30 p.m.

No further information was released.