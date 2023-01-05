HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A 59-year-old man died in an incident at a construction site on Thursday, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said they responded to the incident at a construction site on 1325 Old Monrovia Road around 7:20 a.m.

HPD confirmed that Toribio Perez died on Thursday in that accident, adding that investigators believe he suffered a medical emergency before the fall.

Don Webster, the spokesperson for HEMSI, confirmed that one man was killed after an “extremely long fall,” estimating 20-30 feet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.