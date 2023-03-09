HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-vehicle crash killed two people and injured two others in Huntsville on Thursday.

The crash happened on Jordan Lane just north of Bob Wallace Avenue just after 10 a.m.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed one person died on the scene of the crash, and a spokesperson with HPD told News 19 another person died after they were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

HEMSI officials told News 19 that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one person refused treatment.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway is re-opened.