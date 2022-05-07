TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Toney on Saturday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office said that when they arrived at the home in the 100-block of Spirit Drive they found three victims. One person was killed; two others were injured. The shooter fled the scene, but investigators said witnesses know who they were.

Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said they were searching for Robert Deangelo Shepherd, Jr., a person of interest in the case.

Crime Scene units and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were called to the scene as well.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said the two victims rushed to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services were in stable condition, but were being re-evaluated.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Shepherd’s whereabouts should contact MCSO Investigator B. Childers at bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov or (256) 533-8856.