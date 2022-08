HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.

HEMSI officials confirm one person died at the scene of the crash. Emergency crews had to free the second person who was trapped in the vehicle.

HEMSI crews took that person to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Huntsville Police asked drivers to avoid the area.