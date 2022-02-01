HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with a Monday morning robbery.

Quantavius Hawkins, 22, was arrested Monday night. Police said he showed a University Drive Walmart employee a pistol he had in his waistband after being asked to show his receipt for the stolen TVs.

Hawkins was booked into the Madison County Jail on a single charge of first-degree robbery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Police said they are still searching for the two other robbers and found the Kia Optima they drove away in. The robbers took two TVs from the store.