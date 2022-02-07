HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Authorities confirmed Ladarrious Louis Brown was charged with murder and two counts of second-degree assault following an incident that happened on Saturday at the apartment in the 4200-block of Myrtlewood Drive.

HPD said they responded to the apartment just after 11 a.m. on February 5 and found 20-year-old Jeremiah Jones dead inside. A second victim was also found in the apartment that had been shot in the foot and was reportedly not a part of the dispute that led to the shooting.

Police say a third victim in the apartment next door was shot in the leg by a stray bullet that went through a wall.

Both victims were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Investigators with HPD’s Major Crimes Unit believe the victim and suspect had a verbal argument that led to Jones’ death.

Brown was taken into custody Saturday morning and booked into the Madison County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.