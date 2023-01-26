HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested and charged in connection to a PNC Bank robbery in Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

The robbery occurred at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Avenue, near Costco, on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Just under 24 hours later, HPD officers arrested 50-year-old Ronald Paul Horner, Jr. and charged him with robbery.

Authorities told News 19 that the robbery suspect gave the teller a note making the teller think they had a weapon. No weapon was ever actually seen by a bank employee, according to HPD.

A spokesperson with HPD says Horner was found in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway around 2 p.m. by HPD Violent Crimes Investigators, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force.

Horner was booked into the Madison County Jail.

News 19 will update this story as more information becomes available.