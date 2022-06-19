MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck on Darwin Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials on the scene told News 19 it appeared the car, carrying one adult and two children, left the road and hit a tree. The car seemed to stop just inches from sliding off of an embankment.

First responders with Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue said the two children had climbed out of the car by the time they arrived. They explained all three were alert but in critical condition when the ambulance left for the hospital.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Public Relations Officer Ethan Fitzgerald said, “Anytime people are on Moores Mill headed up towards Hazel Green, a lot of people take this road up to Tennessee, you have to be very careful. You can be going 50 miles per hour on Moores Mill and very quickly end up on an S-curve and then you’re off the road. That goes for daylight and obviously when it gets dark.”

Fitzgerald added this crash is not the first to happen at that particular spot on the road. He cautioned all drivers to slow down and be aware.