MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were injured in an accident on Maysville Road on Tuesday morning.

According to HEMSI spokesperson, Don Webster, one adult and one child were injured in an accident around 8 a.m.

Both were considered to be in serious condition, but are continuing to be evaluated.

The adult was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. It is currently unknown where the child was transported.