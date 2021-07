HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A wreck closed all lanes on Memorial Parkway southbound at Mastin Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Officials believe a vehicle pulled out of the Rural King parking lot and began a chain reaction, resulting in a four car pileup. The call first came in at 3:24 p.m.

According to Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officer Charles Nix, three people involved were sent to the hospital with one of them having serious injuries.

As of 4:46 p.m., HPD reported all lanes were reopened.