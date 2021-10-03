Huntsville Women’s March draws hundreds to downtown area

More than 400 people showed up to downtown Huntsville yesterday to show support for women’s reproductive rights. (Huntsville Women’s March | Jim Teed)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Women’s March saw around 400 people flood into downtown on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say the purpose of the march was to “send the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country a clear, unified message” on supporting women’s reproductive rights.

The event began with a march from St. John AME Church to the Madison County Courthouse.

The march led to a rally on the courthouse steps featuring speeches from local activists and officials, including Huntsville City School Board Member Michelle Watkins and Ms. Black Alabama USA Brittnie Granville.





All photos courtesy of the Huntsville Women’s March | Jim Teed

“The fight for reproductive rights has been happening for decades, and yesterday, Huntsville, Alabama showed up and made their voices heard in a big way — reinforcing that reproductive rights are human rights and that the fight to defend those rights will continue for as long as it takes,” organizers said in a news release.

Organizers say over 650 marches and rallies took place on Saturday across all 50 states.