Huntsville woman indicted in husband’s poisoning death pleads not guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville woman indicted for the 2018 murder of her husband pleaded not guilty.

James Cappello (Courtesy: Jamie Weast)

Marjorie Nicole Cappello, 33, was indicted in September for the murder of Jim Cappello, 37, at the couple’s home on Lauderdale Road. Court records indicate he was poisoned.

Police said friends and family of Jim Cappello reported him missing in September 2018. Police said they obtained a search warrant after Marjorie Cappello refused to let them into the home and found Jim Cappello’s body inside.

Marjorie Cappello is scheduled to appear for arraignment on February 13. Her attorney filed a motion to continue the trial, citing the counsel needs more time to review the case.