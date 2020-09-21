Huntsville woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Church Street Cumberland Church in Huntsville celebrated one of its own Sunday.

Mrs. Sylvia Elizabeth Parker Scott turned 100 this week.

Cars wrapped around the congregation on Church Street for a socially distanced birthday parade. Parker said it was a birthday o remember. She also passed along some advice for people struggling during the pandemic.

“I pray that they all come to know God’s teachings. And begin to practice it. Feel the love and share it because it’s out there,” she said.

Mrs. Sylvia added this year has been unlike any other.