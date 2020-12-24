Huntsville warming shelter opens ahead of Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas temperatures are predicted to dip below freezing, meaning warming centers would normally be ready to open; but with the pandemic, things have changed.

The city has stepped in to help find a solution to house the rising number of Huntsville’s homeless who may be looking for warmth.

They worked with various advocates for the homeless to offer an emergency warming shelter at Max Luther Community Center earlier this year when temperatures took a dip below freezing, but the use must be approved in a case-by-case basis. Then, volunteers must transform the center into a warming center with cots, blankets, food and water.

Lead warming center organizer and Church of the Nativity’s Reverend Rosie Veal Eby said she’s grateful to the city for their leaders’ flexibility and the help lent to locking in Max Luther Community Center again just ahead of Christmas day.

“That being said, it’s just important for us to be open when it’s so cold that people would be harmed to be outside. Also with COVID we want to keep our immune systems healthy,” Eby said.

The Community Center is located at 207 Max Luther Drive Northwest in Huntsville. Volunteers will have the space set up and ready to open at 3:00 p.m. on December 24th. Their doors will stay open with volunteers around the clock until December 26th at 9:00 a.m., when temperatures will rise above freezing again.

Eby stated they do have a Christmas lunch planned, but they are asking if you want to donate anything, to feel free to bring a note or card filled with well-wishes addressed ‘to my neighbor.’ After cards are dropped off, volunteers will give them to the guests.