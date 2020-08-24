Huntsville veterans home has 26 cases of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs says 26 residents at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The home has had 30 positive cases since July 24, department spokesman Bob Horton said Monday afternoon. There have been no deaths there attributed to the disease, he said.

According to Horton, the department tests all residents and employees weekly to identify asymptomatic cases and reduce the spread of the disease. He also said anyone who has symptoms or may potentially be exposed through outside medical appointments or other means is quarantined and tested.