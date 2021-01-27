Huntsville VA clinic vaccinating veterans for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Veterans Affairs Clinic is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 500 Markaview Road NW in Huntsville. There also will be a clinic Feb. 6 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. for eligible veterans 65 years and older.

The VA said the vaccine will be administered by appointment only and are subject to available supply. Any veterans that receive their health care at the Huntsville, Guntersville or Florence clinics can schedule an appointment.

To schedule, call the clinic at 256-533-8477.

Veterans younger than 65 who are interested in getting the vaccine can fill out a form online or call the VA to complete a patient interest note.