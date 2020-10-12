Huntsville Utilities work to affect some intersections Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities has work planned at some intersections Tuesday that will affect traffic in those areas.

Huntsville Utilities said the traffic light at the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Zierdt Road in Madison will be replaced Tuesday morning. That work should be done by 10 a.m., the utility said, but work at the intersection would likely impact traffic most of the day.

Meanwhile, in Huntsville, the utility said the intersection of Old Highway 431 and Old Big Cove Road would be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to set some concrete poles.

Huntsville Utilities said drivers in those areas should try to find an alternate route, and if they have to drive in those areas, to be alert for utility workers.