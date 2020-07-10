Huntsville Utilities will start charging late fees again in August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said Friday it will resume service disconnections and charging late fees next month.

Bills issued on or after Aug. 3 will be subject to late fees and disconnections for nonpayment, the utility provider said.

The disconnections do not include charges that occurred between March 16 and Aug. 2, when the utility suspended disconnections and late fee collections in order to assist customers who had trouble paying due to COVID-19. Those balances are eligible for a special repayment program, according to the utility.

More information on the repayment program will be available on the Huntsville Utilities website.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and Huntsville Utilities have established a COVID-19 financial assistance fund to help customers that lost their jobs due to the pandemic. These funds were provided by donations from local organizations, TVA, and Huntsville Utilities employees and will be distributed by The Salvation Army.

To apply for assistance through this fund, contact The Salvation Army at 256-536-5576 to schedule an appointment.