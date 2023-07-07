HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities is warning customers of a caller scam going around to the company’s customers.

The company says there has been a spike in scam activity targeting customers and claiming discounts are available for utility bills.

Huntsville Utilities is aware of the scam and says the caller advises customers that all they need to do to activate the discount is give the caller your banking information or other type of payment information.

The company advises if you receive this call, hang up and do not give the caller any information.

If you feel you have been the victim of a scammer, contact your financial institutions and local law enforcement immediately.

For information on the scam and how to make sure that the person you are talking to is from Huntsville Utilities, click here.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.