Huntsville Utilities is warning residents of a road closure on Sunday for utility work.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities is warning residents of a road closure on Sunday for utility work.

The utility said both southbound lanes of Whitesburg Drive from Drake Avenue to Homewood Drive will be shut down beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. Southbound traffic will use the turning lane during the work which is expected to last until 6:30 p.m.

The shutdown is meant to allow for the installation of utility poles.

Huntsville Utilities said drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. Drivers are also asked to use extreme caution if driving in the area is necessary as workers will be present.