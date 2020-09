MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said scammers aren’t taking a long Labor Day weekend.

The utility said multiple customers called on Sunday and reported the classic utility scam – a service shutoff if immediate payment isn’t made.

HU said to just hang up on those callers and call the utility company directly at (256) 535-1200 for any billing questions.

The scammers are definitely NOT taking a long weekend off! We’ve received numerous reports of calls threatening customers with disconnection if immediate payment is not made.



THIS IS A SCAM! Do NOT fall for it.



THIS IS A SCAM! Do NOT fall for it.

If you receive such a call, JUST HANG UP!