HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will close the outside, westbound lane of Governors Drive between 12th Street and 14th Street for utility maintenance work on June 23 at 7:30 a.m.

The closure is expected to last until 2 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, but if you are traveling in the area to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.