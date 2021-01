MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said crews were responding to an outage Saturday morning.

According to the utility, power was out along Old Big Cove Road from Old Highway 431 to Taylor Road and on Taylor Road from Old Big Cove Road to Terry-Drake Road.

Crews were working to restore power as soon as possible.

