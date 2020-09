UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said power was restored just after 11:30 a.m. A tree fell onto some power lines along Jeff Road, causing the outage.

Service has been restored to customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). A large limb along Jeff Road fell outside the right of way onto the 46KV lines. pic.twitter.com/CULLIFThro — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) September 6, 2020

HARVEST, Ala. – Crews were called to a power outage Sunday morning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, a power outage occurred just before 10:30 a.m. and impacted an area from McKee Road south to Nick Davis Road and Love Branch Road east to Pulaski Pike.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in Harvest impacting customers from Mckee Road south to Nick Davis Road and from Love Branch Road east to Pulaski Pike.



Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/WXX9gCNbIS — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) September 6, 2020