UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said power was restored by 7 a.m.

Service has been restored in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). The outage was caused when a regulator failed, causing substation power loss. Crews were able to reroute power & are making repairs. pic.twitter.com/R6IEGn0bei — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 15, 2020

GURLEY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage in Gurley.

According to HU, the outage spans from County Lake Road south to Cherry Tree Road and Highway 431 South to the Jackson County Line.

HU added all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County are affected as well.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in Gurley from County Lake Rd south to Cherry Tree Rd & from Highway 431 South east to the Jackson County Line. This also affects all customers on Keel Mountain and County Rd 235 in Jackson County. pic.twitter.com/IlM76rZvzm — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 15, 2020