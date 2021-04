NEW MARKET, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews were dispatched to a second outage Saturday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., Huntsville Utilities reported an outage in the New Market area, specifically from the Tennessee state line south to County Lake Road and Butler Road east to the Jackson County line.

Huntsville Utilities reported power was restored just before 9:45 a.m. and said a tree limb fell on a power line.

Anyone experiencing issues should call (256) 53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).