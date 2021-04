MADISON, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities has restore power to customers in Madison Thursday evening.

Power was out for about an hour and impacted people from Capshaw Road to Eastview Drive and from Wall Triana Highway to Jeff Road.

According to Huntsville Utilities the outage was caused by a damaged piece of equipment in the substation.

Those that are still without power should call Huntsville Utilities at 256-535-4448.